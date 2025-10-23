Derry woman with drugs in her bra told police she didn’t know how they got there

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard a woman found with drugs in her bra told police she didn't know how they got there and that they weren't hers.

Shauna Margaret Brady (40) of Lawrence Hill in Derry admitted a charge of possessing class C drugs on July 1 last year.

The court heard police attended an address in relation to a breach of bail.

The defendant was arrested and searched and a quantity of drugs was found hidden in her bra, the court was told.

Bishop Street Courthouse

She told police officers that she didn't know how they got there which caused District Judge Oonagh Mullan to wonder how such a situation could arise considering where the drugs were found.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan told the court that she would make no comment on that but her client now accepted that the drugs were hers and were for her personal use.

Brady was fined £200.