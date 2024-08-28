Detectives investigating murder in Derry granted additional time to question man
Ms. Martorell (65), who had been living in Derry, sustained multiple injuries in what the police described as an 'horrific and sustained attack'.
In a closed court hearing at the Magistrate's Court in Derry attended only by a judge, two court clerks and the press on Wednesday morning, the man appeared on a video link from the Musgrave P.S.N.I. custody suite. Also in the suite were the man's solicitor Keith Kyle, as well as six police officers.
Prior to the closed court hearing, Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer K.C. ordered that nothing that could identify the person should be made public.
Moving the detention application, a detective inspector told Mr. Mateer "we are investigating the murder of Montserrat Martorell at 10 Harvey Street in Londonderry.
"Our investigations include witness evidence, forensic evidence, CCTV evidence and mobile 'phone evidence. The CCTV evidence shows the movements of a man. The forensic evidence from the scene is being examined as are the results of the post mortem examination and continuing mobile 'phone examinations.
"We are awaiting the results of the forensic examinations later this morning and the further detention is necessary until the forensic results and other witness statements have been received", he said.
The Deputy District Judge said he believed "there are reasonable grounds for the application" which he granted for a further 18 hours, effective from 10 o'clock on Wednesday morning.