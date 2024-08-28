Detectives investigating murder in Derry granted additional time to question man

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

PSNI detectives investigating the murder of Montserrat Martorell whose body was found in a flat at Harvey Street in Derry in the early hours of last Saturday morning, have been granted an additional 18 hours to question a man following his arrest on Monday.

Ms. Martorell (65), who had been living in Derry, sustained multiple injuries in what the police described as an 'horrific and sustained attack'.

In a closed court hearing at the Magistrate's Court in Derry attended only by a judge, two court clerks and the press on Wednesday morning, the man appeared on a video link from the Musgrave P.S.N.I. custody suite. Also in the suite were the man's solicitor Keith Kyle, as well as six police officers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Prior to the closed court hearing, Deputy District Judge Philip Mateer K.C. ordered that nothing that could identify the person should be made public.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

Moving the detention application, a detective inspector told Mr. Mateer "we are investigating the murder of Montserrat Martorell at 10 Harvey Street in Londonderry.

"Our investigations include witness evidence, forensic evidence, CCTV evidence and mobile 'phone evidence. The CCTV evidence shows the movements of a man. The forensic evidence from the scene is being examined as are the results of the post mortem examination and continuing mobile 'phone examinations.

"We are awaiting the results of the forensic examinations later this morning and the further detention is necessary until the forensic results and other witness statements have been received", he said.

The Deputy District Judge said he believed "there are reasonable grounds for the application" which he granted for a further 18 hours, effective from 10 o'clock on Wednesday morning.