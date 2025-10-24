Domestic abuser jailed for four months at Derry Magistrates’ Court

A judge at Derry Magistrates’ Court said domestic violence is a 'very serious matter' as he jailed a man for assault and domestic abuse behaviour.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Richard William Samuel Bowers (36) of Hazelbank Road in Coleraine was convicted in his absence of assaulting a female on March 10 2023 and carrying out a course of behaviour that would be deemed as domestic abuse on dates between June 1, 2022 and March 25, 2023.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard that there was an incident when Bowers came to collect his child from his former partner on March 10, 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The woman said Bowers became aggressive and so she felt it was inappropriate for him to have the child.

Bishop Street Courthouse

When she tried to remove the child from the car Bowers grabbed her hair and then closed the car door in her face.

Police were also told of various incidents where Bowers shouted and was aggressive towards the woman including on one occasion when he was shouting at her and she recorded him.

Defence counsel Michael Donaghy told the court that these were 'very serious offences' and while Bowers was convicted in his absence he did not accept his guilt in a probation report.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told Derry Magistrates’ Court that these offences were 'of some vintage' but that here had been no other issues since then.

Bowers was jailed for a term of four months. He was ordered to pay £150 in compensation and had a Restraining Order imposed upon him for a period of two years.