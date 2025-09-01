Donegal woman before Derry court charged with assaulting pregnant woman, damaging tooth

A woman from Donegal has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm on a pregnant woman.

Andrea Boyce (25) with an address at Booragh, Ramelton in County Donegal appeared charged with assaulting the woman occasioning actual bodily harm by punching her in the face, damaging a tooth.

During the hearing on Monday, a police officer connected the accused, Boyce, to the charge and said she had no criminal record.

The officer told the court that police received a report of a female being assaulted by her partner.

Police attended and heard shouting from a premises, and said they also saw the alleged injured party with a knife.

The court heard that the woman had alleged her partner had 'slapped her and choked her' and then alleged Boyce had punched her in the face, damaging a tooth.

The woman told police she was currently pregnant by her partner, who the court heard had allegedly fled the scene and police are actively seeking him.

Boyce was arrested and a defence solicitor said that she would have been bailed except for the address in Donegal and problems with a surety.

District Judge Conor Heaney said that these were serious charges but he was willing to grant her bail due to the lack of record.

Boyce was released on bail on condition that she has no contact with others involved in the case.

She must also report to police in Derry twice a week.

She will appear again on September 25.