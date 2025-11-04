Donegal woman facing 25 fraud charges totalling over £1million for trial in Derry

A trial date of next September has been provisionally fixed for a Donegal woman facing 25 fraud charges totalling over £1million at Derry Crown Court.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The court heard that the trial is expected to last a number of weeks.

The defendant, Wendy Macbean (62) from Railway Park in St. Johnston, is charged with one offence of cheating the public revenue of £252,341 and with nine charges of fraud by false representation to make a gain for herself or to cause loss to H.M.R.C. totalling £1,010,368.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She's also charged with nine charges of transferring criminal property from the Foyle Youth And Community Association to her own account totalling £69,000 and she's additionally charged with six offences of forgery.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

The defendant, who was the recipient of a civic award for her cross-community charity work, is alleged to have committed the 25 offences on dates between October 2017 and May 2020 when she worked for the F.Y.A.C.A.

Defence barrister Ian Turkington K.C. told Judge Roseanne McCormick K.C. that his client had made it clear that she wanted a trial date.

He said she was ‘anxious’ for the case to move forward ‘sooner rather than later’.

The barrister said he had arranged another consultation with the defendant for Monday of next week. He said the case involved the preparation of expert reports and of forensic accountancy reports.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A barrister for the Public Prosecution Service told Judge McCormick that they too were anxious to fix a trial date "as soon as possible for a case which has been going on for some time".

She said the case would involve both professional and civilian witnesses.

Judge McCormick said the matter could be reviewed next Monday and she fixed a provisional trial date for next September.