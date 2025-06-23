Drink spiking and cuckooing to become dedicated criminal offences in the North

Drink spiking and cuckooing are to become new offences in the North after Justice Minister, Naomi Long introduced legislative consent motions at Stormont.

The move means some provisions of the Crime and Policing Bill will now be extended here including a new provision making spiking an offence.

The Minister said: “Spiking is a despicable act that leaves victims feeling violated, vulnerable and confused. Whilst spiking can happen to anyone, it is predominately an attack against women and girls, and one which often goes unreported.

"I hope by making spiking an offence, it provides additional reassurance and protections to women and girls and will give victims the courage to report attacks to the PSNI.”

The Minister brought forward a legislative consent motion on Monday in the Assembly which will see provisions for the North included as part of the Crime and Policing Bill, which is currently making its way through Parliament.

The Bill is wide ranging and supports the delivery of the UK Government’s Safer Streets Mission to halve knife crime and violence against women and girls in a decade and increase public confidence in policing and the wider criminal justice system. It gives police further powers to tackle anti-social behaviour, crime and terrorism.

Measures to be extended are:

• an offence of cuckooing • an updated offence of possession of advice or guidance relating to the creation of child sexual abuse images • strengthening and streamlining the current sex offender notification requirements (’sex offender register’) • an offence of spiking • an offence of encouraging or assisting serious self-harm • Offences relating to electronic devices for use in vehicle theft • Reforms to the confiscation of the proceeds of crime • Proceeds of civil recovery: costs and expenses • Implementation of international law enforcement information sharing agreements • Criminal liability of bodies corporate and partnerships where senior manager commits offence (Identification Doctrine).

Cuckooing is an offence whereby criminals take over the home of another person without their consent to use it for specified criminal activity, if certain conditions are met.

The creation of this offence will ensure there is a mechanism in which to prosecute those responsible, DoJ explained. It will also improve the identification and safeguarding of victims who no longer feel safe in their homes.

Separately, the Minister also brought forward a legislative consent motion to have four measures in the Border Security, Asylum and Immigration Bill extended to Northern Ireland. These include:

Supply of trailer registration information

Two offences relating to articles for use in serious crime

An offence of breach of an Interim Serious Crime Prevention Order

The fourth measure is the responsibility of the Department for the Economy and relates to validation of fees charged in relation to qualifications.

The Minister concluded: “It is, of course, my preference to legislate for devolved matters through the Assembly. However, the extension of the provisions will ensure consistency across the UK in tackling certain types of criminality and provide important safeguards for victims.”

The Crime and Policing Bill was introduced in Parliament on February 25, 2025.