Driver who struck 'glancing blow' to police officer's body armour before Derry court

A man who drove off at speed when approached by police struck 'a glancing blow' to the body armour of one officer, Derry Magistrate's Court has heard.

John Paul Muldoon (25) of Clon Dara in Derry appeared before the Magistrate’s Court in the city on Wednesday charged with a variety of offences linked to defects in his car and obstructing a drugs search on January 4 this year.

Muldoon admitted those offences, but has denied a dangerous driving charge on the same date.

The court heard that police observed a vehicle parked in an unlit area of a car park.

They noticed the number plate on the vehicle was defective and the front windows were heavily tinted.

As police approached they said they noticed that there was a strong smell of cannabis.

The defendant then, the court was told, became 'extremely irate and argumentative' before he stated 'f--k this' and made off at speed.

While making off, the court heard that he struck a glancing blow to the body armour of one officer but did not injure him. Muldoon was also said he have almost struck the kerb.

During interview Muldoon said he 'panicked' and said 'it was just a reaction'.

District Judge Ted Magill said that he was satisfied it was dangerous driving and as the defendant had 17 previous convictions he wanted a pre-sentence report.

He told the defendant that 'a prison sentence is a possibility in this case' and urged him to co-operate with probation.

Muldoon will be sentenced on December 5.