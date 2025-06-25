Family of Annette McGavigan secure Preservation Order for 50,000 Operation Banner documents held by MoD

Lawyers acting on behalf of the family of Annette McGavigan (14) have secured a Preservation Order for 50,000 Operation Banner army documents held by the MoD for a further period of 10 years to 2035.

They believe the schoolgirl was killed by a member of the Royal Green jackets on September 6, 1971 in Derry.

Patricia Coyle, Solicitor, acting on behalf of the family wrote to the Ministry of Defence, Lord Chancellor and Secretary of State for Culture, Media & Sport on April 17, requesting an extension of an existing Preservation Order.

The family of the 14 year old schoolgirl wants to ensure that the MoD continues to preserve all army documents relating to Operation Banner so that they, and other families seeking information in legacy cases, can access relevant state materials for the purposes of future legacy inquests, civil actions, and public inquiries.

The late Annette McGavigan

The next of kin of the 14 year old schoolgirl were granted a fresh inquest by the Attorney General for Northern Ireland just minutes after they received a negative prosecution decision from the Public Prosecution Service in April 2024.

Ms. Coyle said: “In 2015 my clients sought the preservation of all relevant MoD documents relating to British army’s activities in NI from 1969 to 2007.

"In particular they wished to secure the preservation of all army documents relating to the killing of their 14 year old sister Annette on September 6, 1971 in Derry so these are available for the fresh inquest they achieved last year.

“The first Preservation Order for these documents was granted in December 2014 for 10 years.

“The legal obligation to preserve 50,000 army records relating to Northern Ireland was transferred from the Lord Chancellor to the Secretary of State for Culture, Media, and Sport in 2015.

“In April, this year our clients sought a further Preservation Order from the MOD, Lord Chancellor, and SSCMS. Lawyers acting on behalf of the Ministry of Defence have now confirmed that a further 10 year Preservation Order was signed by SSCMS on May 6, 2025.

“The preservation of these records is of paramount importance for all families in Northern Ireland who seek access to information and truth about the killing of their loved ones in cases involving the army.”