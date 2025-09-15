Family of Derry man shot dead by British soldier 54 years ago calls for PPS review to be completed urgently

The nephew of a man shot dead by a British soldier in Derry fifty four years ago today has called for a Public Prosecution Service (PPS) review into the case to be completed urgently.

Billy McGreanery was shot dead by a member of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards in Westland Street on September 15, 1971.

The respected shop assistant was 41 years old at the time.

Last year, just before the NI Troubles (Legacy & Reconciliation) Act 2023 cut-off date for prosecutions and investigations relating to the conflict fell on May 1, 2024, the PPS informed the McGreanery family that the available evidence was insufficient to provide a reasonable prospect of conviction.

“They couldn't legally identify the soldier and that's why they didn't press ahead with the prosecution originally,” Billy’s nephew and namesake told the ‘Journal’ as the family marked his anniversary on Monday.

However, after meeting with the family in late May 2024 the PPS agreed to carry out a review of this decision.

"They granted us a review and told us it would take approximately six weeks. Well, that's fair enough. It was a ‘guesstimation’ of around six weeks. We didn't mind if it had gone on a wee bit longer or whatever but we are now 15 months from the point, 11 fold the original. That's quite an overshoot,” said Billy.

Mr. McGreanery was 13 at the time his uncle was killed by a round fired from a British Army sanger overlooking the junctions of Eastway, Lonemoor Road and Westland Street. He was unarmed.

"I've said to the PPS myself, nobody in this case is getting any younger. This is 54 years ago. I was 13. I'm now 67. It is ridiculous. Justice should be administered in a very short period of time.

"It shouldn't take decades or half a century. That timescale is unreal. We have served more than two life sentences waiting for justice that we should have had within six months,” he declared.

Responding to the family’s concerns a PPS spokesperson said: “The review of the decision in this case is at an advanced stage. We acknowledge the perceived delay in this case but would like to assure the McGreanery family that this has been unavoidable.

“We met with them to explain the original no prosecution decision in May 2024. We received a request to review the no prosecution decision, and in June 2024 we received detailed submissions from the family’s legal representatives.

"As a result of these submissions the PPS requested some further information from investigators, which was received very recently and has now been considered. We will be in contact with the family to communicate the review outcome in the coming weeks.”

Mr. Greanery said: “If this review fails and they don't go ahead with the prosecution I have one more avenue that I can explore. We have been granted a new inquest but I can't even request for that to be put into operation until this review has been completed.

"And that inquest could take anything up to five years to come to fruition.”