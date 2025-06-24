Family of Jim McFadden ‘suffering unbelievably’ due to murderer James Meehan’s flight across the border

The family of the late Jim McFadden have been ‘suffering unbelievably’ following the flight of his murderer James Meehan across the border last December, Stormont has been told.

Former Ulster Unionist Party (UUP) leader Doug Beattie raised the case of Meehan at Stormont on Monday.

The fugitive was convicted of the 2007 murder of the Shantallow father sixteen years ago.

Meehan was on day release from Magilligan Prison on December 9 but failed to return and has been unlawfully at large since.

James Meehan

Speaking in the Assembly Mr. Beattie said: “His victim's family in Londonderry are suffering unbelievably because the murderer of their father is still at large and nothing can be done to put him behind bars. The reality is that he should never have been out on day release in the first place.

"It should have been, ‘One strike and you are out’. Danielle Bradley and her sister witnessed the murder of their father, and they want justice.

"This guy, when he is returned to prison, needs to get more than a paltry number of months to serve. It is truly ridiculous.”

Mr. Beattie noted how Meehan had absconded a number of times before his recent flight.

James Meehan pictured in Derry in 2012.

"Convicted in 2009 for the murder of Jim McFadden in Londonderry, he absconded while on bail but was caught again and sentenced to 14 years in prison.

“In 2022, he absconded again while on day release and was at large for 16 months in the Irish Republic. He then went on a lengthy legal battle. Everybody knew where he was; everybody knew his address, but he remained at large.

“When we finally got him back to prison, he was sentenced to an extra nine months. It is ridiculous. The lesson learned is: do not let them out if they are going to do a runner. Do not think it for one minute.

“In December 2024, on pre-release, he disappeared again, and he is still at large. The Gardaí know where he is, and the PSNI knows where he is. He is in Kells in County Meath, and nobody is going to feel his collar and stick him in jail.”

Mr. Beattie said it was time to start putting the ‘victims first and not the perpetrators’.

"The moment that James Meehan proved himself to be an individual who would abscond as soon he was given time to do that, we should have said no. It is not the Prison Service's fault; it adheres to legislation. We need to change the legislation.

"When he disappeared the second time, absent for 16 months, we should have really taken note of this individual and never let him out the door again so that he served his full sentence.

"In fact, absconding should have been an aggravating factor. My thoughts remain with the family of Jim McFadden: Danielle, her sister and her mother. They now live without a father, and this man goes to the pub at large, and we do nothing about it,” said the UUP MLA for Upper Bann.