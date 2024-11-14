Family of William McGreanery accept ‘significant financial settlement’ from MoD

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

The family of William McGreanery have accepted a ‘significant financial settlement’ from the British Ministry of Defence (MoD).

Mr. McGreanery was shot dead by a member of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards – known as Soldier A – in 1971.

The shop assistant was fatally wounded at the junction of Eastway, Lonemoor Road and Westland Street late on the evening of September 14 1971 and died approximately four hours later after undergoing surgery at Altnagelvin. He was 41.

On Thursday, Mr. McGreanery’s family confirmed they had accepted a significant civil settlement.

William McGreanery was 41 when he was shot dead by a member of the 1st Battalion Grenadier Guards – known as Soldier A – in 1971.

Following the development William’s nephew Billy said: “In my opinion, today the MoD have made a financial retribution for the death, pain, anguish and sorrow they have inflicted on our family.”

Gary Duffy, solicitor for the McGreanery family, said: “Today’s settlement is a long overdue, but nevertheless, welcome endorsement of the family’s campaign to uncover the truth around this unjustified and unjustifiable killing by a soldier in the British army.

"This case highlights the value and merit of such legacy civil actions in truth recovery and obtaining justice. Furthermore, it exemplifies the need to move beyond the Legacy Act and its bar to prosecutions and inquests.”

The funeral cortege of William McGreanery makes it way across Laburnum Terrace past the spot where he was shot dead on September 15, 1971.

Sara Duddy from the Pat Finucane Centre said: “Over a decade ago both the British government and the MoD apologised to the family of Billy McGreanery following a review by the Historical Enquiries Team that found that their uncle was unarmed and posed no threat when Soldier A shot and killed him back in 1971.

"Today’s settlement is another acknowledgement for the wrong done that day and is welcomed by the McGreanery family.”

Notwithstanding the settlement the McGreanery family’s justice campaign continues.

Following the public apology issued by the British Minister for the Armed Forces, Andrew Robathan on behalf of the MoD & British Army in 2013, KRW Law wrote to the Attorney General seeking a new inquest.

Majorie Roddy, niece and Billy McGreanery, nephew, of Billy McGreanery pictured at a 50th anniversary commemoration, in Westland Street, in 2021. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2137GS – 017

In 2017 the AG confirmed that he had referred the case to the PPS.

The PSNI Legacy Investigation Branch (LIB) undertook a review of the case, before commencing a full investigation but on April 29 of this year the PPS took the decision not to prosecute Soldier A.

The family have asked for a review of this decision and await the outcome.

Then, on April 30, the AG directed a fresh inquest.

This came 24 hours before the May 1 deadline imposed by the Legacy Act that halted all legacy inquests.

William’s nephew Billy said: "I liken this process to a three-course meal that we fought very hard for and earned. The starter was the apologies for the wrongful killing of Billy, and today is the dessert, financial retribution.

"But they skipped the ‘Main Course’ – Justice, which we have hungered for 53 years, and for which we can only hope. The PPS review puts the justice we crave firmly on the plate, and only a prosecution will satisfy our need for the justice we rightly deserve.”

Mr. Duffy said they looked forward to the reinstatement of the family’s inquest and for a decision on the prose- cution.