Former charity worker pleads guilty to financial offences involving some £862,574

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A former cross-community charity worker has pleaded guilty at Derry Crown Court to a series of financial offences involving some £862,574.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wendy McBean (61) of Railway Park in St, Johnston, County Donegal appeared before Judge Neil Rafferty KC where she entered guilty pleas for eight charges involving the sum of over £800,000.

McBean, who was once the recipient of a civic award in recognition of her cross-community charity work in the Derry area, was rearraigned at the Crown Court this week.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

She had originally denied all 25 charges against her but admitted eight of them on Wednesday.

Derry Courthouse

Seventeen other similar charges remain on the bill of indictment and are to the subject of discussions between the prosecution and her defence team, the court was told.

The defendant pleaded guilty to four charges of dishonestly making a false representation on July 23, 2018, that the Foyle Youth And Community Association (FYACA) had received donations totalling £840,899 between April 2018 and March 2019.

She also pleaded guilty to four charges of transferring a total of £21,675 from an account in the name of the FYACA to an account in her own name in July, August and September of 2018.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Derry Crown Court on Wednesday Judge Rafferty listed the case for a standby trial on May 19 with a review date on May 14.

This, the court heard, was in order to allow for discussions to take place between the defence and prosecution in relation to the remaining seventeen charges facing the defendant.