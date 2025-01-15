Hanna urges Benn to commit to ‘root-and-branch reform’ of ICRIR
The controversial legacy body was set up last year under the NI Troubles (Legacy and Reconciliation) Act 2023.
Before Christmas the British Secretary of State laid an order to ‘repeal and replace’ elements of the Legacy Act but vowed to retain the ICRIR.
At Westminster on Wednesday, Ms. Hanna asked: “Will the minister commit to ensuring that his forthcoming proposals, which I know he is working intensively on, remove the Northern Ireland Office (NIO) veto, under the guise of national security; will he commit to root-and-branch reform of the ICRIR; will he commit to exposing collusive behaviour; and will he hold to the standards that were agreed by all parties [sic] and both governments at Stormont House [Stormont House Agreement 2014 – the UUP did not support it]?”
Mr. Benn replied: “I am committed to fundamental reform of the ICRIR.”