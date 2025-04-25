Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

A man has been jailed at Derry Magistrate's Court for a series of offences.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Patrick Weir (26) of Clon Dara appeared charged with breaching bail and possessing a knife on April 23.

On June 19 last year Weir was identified as one of two men observed interfering with vehicles with a screwdriver at 5.15am.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Initially Weir denied the charge but later accepted that 'he had something in his hand'.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

On December 27 the court heard police were called to Rockmills after a glass door was smashed.

Weir, found standing beside the door, initially refused to identify himself but later made full admissions.

On April 23 the defendant was stopped on the Northland Road and a 4 inch bladed knife was found in his waistband.

He was also arrested for breaching his bail by being over the legal limit.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He told police he had forgotten he still had the knife on him.

Defence counsel Sinead Rogan said that alcohol was clearly the problem and the fact he was also in breach of a suspended sentence.

She said the charges were 'lower end offences' and the defendant had taken 'a pragmatic approach'.

Weir was jailed for 6 months.