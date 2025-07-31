Judge asks for files 'timeline' in case against Derry priest facing sexual offences against children charges

A judge has asked for 'a timeline' in relation to the files in the case of a Derry priest facing eight sexual offences against children charges.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Edward Gallagher (58) of Orchard Park in Lifford, County Donegal had been charged with one count of attempted sexual communication with a child on dates between April 2 and April 17 2025.

On July 3, Gallagher was fcharged with seven new offences, including inciting a child to engage in sexual activity and causing a child to watch sexual activity on April 17 this year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

At Thursday's hearing a prosecutor asked for an adjournment 'to see where we are'.

Fr Eddie Gallagher. DER2332GS – 24

The court heard that the original file was due on July 27 but the new charges had impacted on that.

District Judge Conor Heaney said that 'there was no purposeful date' at present and that there might not be one in August.

He asked for a timeline in relation to the files for the next court appearance on August 14.

Gallagher, who has been in custody since April, did not appear.