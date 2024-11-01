Judge McElholm tells man with ‘deplorable record’ community service not ‘a chain gang’

Bishop Street Courthouse

A judge at Derry Magistrates’ Court told a defendant on Friday that community service 'was not a chain gang'.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

His comments came after John Henry Sweet (47) of Duncreggan Road in Derry admitted a series of offences that occurred on July 25 and expressed reluctance to accept community service.

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that police officers were called to a report of a ‘drunk’ male causing a nuisance at the train station in the city.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They found Sweet lying on the ground and officers detected a strong smell of cannabis from the defendant.

Police carried out a search and found six grammes of cannabis in a bag.

During the search Sweet tried to grab the bag police were searching.

As he was being arrested he lunged at an officer and tried to headbutt him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He was also abusive and shouted despite being warned to cease.

At interview Sweet claimed he found the cannabis and decided to keep it.

A defence barrister said that her client accepted that his behaviour was 'unsavoury'.

She told the court that Sweet had difficulties in life and said that he felt that he was unable to complete a period of community service due to health issues.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the probation service would take any health issues he might have into account.

He told the court that Sweet had 'a deplorable record' and he imposed an enhanced combination order of 18 months probation and one hundred hours of community service.