Judge McElholm tells man with ‘deplorable record’ community service not ‘a chain gang’

By Court Reporter
Published 1st Nov 2024, 11:57 BST
Updated 1st Nov 2024, 13:13 BST
Bishop Street Courthouseplaceholder image
Bishop Street Courthouse
A judge at Derry Magistrates’ Court told a defendant on Friday that community service 'was not a chain gang'.

His comments came after John Henry Sweet (47) of Duncreggan Road in Derry admitted a series of offences that occurred on July 25 and expressed reluctance to accept community service.

Most Popular

Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Friday that police officers were called to a report of a ‘drunk’ male causing a nuisance at the train station in the city.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They found Sweet lying on the ground and officers detected a strong smell of cannabis from the defendant.

Police carried out a search and found six grammes of cannabis in a bag.

During the search Sweet tried to grab the bag police were searching.

As he was being arrested he lunged at an officer and tried to headbutt him.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

He was also abusive and shouted despite being warned to cease.

At interview Sweet claimed he found the cannabis and decided to keep it.

A defence barrister said that her client accepted that his behaviour was 'unsavoury'.

She told the court that Sweet had difficulties in life and said that he felt that he was unable to complete a period of community service due to health issues.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

District Judge Barney McElholm said that the probation service would take any health issues he might have into account.

He told the court that Sweet had 'a deplorable record' and he imposed an enhanced combination order of 18 months probation and one hundred hours of community service.

Related topics:PoliceDerry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice