Judge refuses anonymity for two men facing drugs charges in Derry

Two men have been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court on drug charges after bail applications were adjourned.

Christopher Boast (35) of Gelvin Grange in Derry appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Wednesday charged with being concerned in the supply of steroids and Viagra on dates between February 1, 2021 and March 11, 2025.

He was also charged with transferring, possessing and concealing criminal property.

Boast was further charged with possessing steroids on March 11, 2025, attempted possession of steroids on March 16, 2024 and with dealing in steroids, as well as a charge of evading duty on steroids.

Tadeusz Olejniczak (40) of Church Meadows in Derry meanwhile faced five drug related charges that were alleged to have occurred on March 11, 2025, as well as a charge of possessing criminal property on dates between February 1, 2021 and March 11, 2025.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges.

Defence solicitor Jack Quigley acting for Olejniczak asked for the bail application to be adjourned for a short period.

The defendant was remanded in custody to appear for a bail application on March 24.

Defence solicitor Paddy McDaid acting on behalf of Boast also asked for an adjournment until March 18 and this was granted.

During the hearing at the magistrate’s Court in Derry on Wednesday, applications for anonymity were refused.

District Judge Barney McElholm told the court that the reason why those applications were refused was because the addresses for the defendants were outside the area of risk.