Judge rules that ‘decisive’ statement evidence can be heard in Soldier F trial

Family members of those killed on Bloody Sunday arrive at Belfast Crown Court (Niall Carson/PA)

A judge has ruled key hearsay evidence in the trial of a former paratrooper accused of two murders on Bloody Sunday can be admitted as evidence in his trial.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Judge Patrick Lynch, who is presiding over the non-jury trial at Belfast Crown Court, granted an application by the prosecution to admit a number of statements made by other soldiers on the ground during the shootings on January 30, 1972.

These statements include claims that the accused veteran, known as Soldier F, fired shots in the courtyard where the two men he is accused of killing were shot.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

In making the application last week, the prosecution had characterised the evidence as ‘decisive’ to the case.

James Wray (left) and William McKinney who died on Bloody Sunday.

Members of the Parachute Regiment shot dead 13 civilians in Derry on Bloody Sunday after a civil rights march.

Soldier F, who cannot be identified, is accused of murdering James Wray and William McKinney.

He is also charged with five attempted murders, namely of Joseph Friel, Michael Quinn, Joe Mahon, Patrick O’Donnell and a person unknown.

He has pleaded not guilty to the seven counts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Last week, prosecution barrister Louis Mably KC argued statements given by soldiers G and H to the Royal Military Police on the night of the shootings, and to the Widgery Tribunal in 1972, are the only evidence ‘capable of proving’ Soldier F fired his rifle at civilians in Glenfada Park.

“This is decisive evidence,” he told the court.

Defence barrister Mark Mulholland KC, acting for Soldier F, argued against the application to admit the hearsay evidence, describing the contents of the statements as ‘contradictory, unreliable and inadmissible’.

Outside court, bereaved relatives welcomed the judge’s ruling.