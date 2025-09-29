Judge says e-scooter riders often show ‘scant regard’ for drivers and pedestrians as he disqualifies ‘blissfully unaware’ Derry user

A judge at Derry Magistrates’ Court has said that drivers of e-scooters often show 'scant regard' for other drivers and pedestrians.

The comments came as a 56-year-old man was disqualified and fined for riding such a vehicle in the city.

Stephen Patrick Catterson of Harper's Quay in Derry admitted two charges of no insurance and no driving licence on May 30 this year.

The court heard police observed the defendant on an e-scooter on the road that they believed was capable of speeds of up to 40mph.

Bishop Street Courthouse

He was approached and asked for a driving licence and it was discovered he had no licence for any type of vehicle.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said Catterson was 'blissfully unaware' of the driving requirements for such a vehicle.

He said he had no driving licence and no intention of applying for one.

District Judge Conor Heaney said some e-scooters were capable of speeds matching vehicles.

He fined Catterson £275 and disqualified him for one month.

