Judge suggests all domestic burglary cases should go to Crown Court

A judge at Derry Magistrate's Court has said that as far as he is concerned all domestic burglary cases should go to the Crown Court as the sentences in the Magistrate's Court are too low.

The comments by District Judge Ted Magill came in the case of Owen Gallagher (33) of Ederowen Park in Derry, who is charged with burglary on dates between April 30 and May 3 2020.

He is also charged with aggravated vehicle taking and the theft of a bank card on May 2 2020.

When defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott mentioned the case at Wednesday's sitting, he said his client was unable to attend due to illness.

Judge Magill said that he wanted the Public Prosecution Service to consider where this case should go.

He said that he believed domestic burglary cases should be heard in the Crown Court as 'sentences here are far too low'.

The judge said he would adjourn the case for the PPS to consider the jurisdictional issues of which court the case should be heard in.

The case was adjourned until October 29.