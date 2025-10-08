Judge suggests all domestic burglary cases should go to Crown Court

By Court Reporter
Published 8th Oct 2025, 11:27 BST
A judge at Derry Magistrate's Court has said that as far as he is concerned all domestic burglary cases should go to the Crown Court as the sentences in the Magistrate's Court are too low.

The comments by District Judge Ted Magill came in the case of Owen Gallagher (33) of Ederowen Park in Derry, who is charged with burglary on dates between April 30 and May 3 2020.

Most Popular

He is also charged with aggravated vehicle taking and the theft of a bank card on May 2 2020.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

When defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott mentioned the case at Wednesday's sitting, he said his client was unable to attend due to illness.

Courtplaceholder image
Court

Judge Magill said that he wanted the Public Prosecution Service to consider where this case should go.

He said that he believed domestic burglary cases should be heard in the Crown Court as 'sentences here are far too low'.

The judge said he would adjourn the case for the PPS to consider the jurisdictional issues of which court the case should be heard in.

The case was adjourned until October 29.

Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice