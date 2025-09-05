Judge tells Derry court domestic violence is a ‘scourge in this country’ as man sentenced for assaulting partner

A judge at Derry Magistrates’ Court described domestic violence as 'a scourge in this country' as he sentenced a local man for assaulting his partner.

Christopher Burke (20) of the Old Fort in the Strathfoyle estate outside Derry admitted one charge of common assault on the woman on June 16 of last year.

Derry Magistrates’ Court was told on Friday that the defendant told police officers that he had no recollection of the incident which was the second of its kind involving the defendant and his partner.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott told the local magistrates’ court that the couple were now reconciled and that there had been nothing further since last June.

He said that the incident in question had occurred on the night of the christening of the couple's child when the defendant had drunk too much alcohol.

The solicitor said that his client 'appreciates the seriousness of the offence'.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said that this was the second offence that had been committed by the accused within a short period of time.

He told Derry Magistrates’ Court that this type of offending 'was all too prevalent in our society' and that the court had to consider a deterrence factor.

The judge told Burke 'you should be ashamed of yourself' and added that he was fortunate that the woman had taken him back.

Judge Archer said that the custody threshold had been passed in this case and he sentenced Burke to three months in prison suspended for two years.