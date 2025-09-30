Judge to fix date for contest in case against Colum Eastwood, Shaun Harkin and four other Palestine protesters

A judge has said he expects to be able to fix a date for a contest in the case involving the former SDLP leader Colum Eastwood, a local councillor and four others charged with an illegal procession in support of Palestine in two weeks’ time.

Colum Eastwood (42) of Duncreggan Road, Goretti Horgan (59) of Westland Avenue, Davina Pulis (36) of Knoxhill Park, Robert Paul Maxwell (60) of Rathlin Drive and Jude Coffey (27) of Gartan Square and Shaun Harkin (53) of Beechwood Avenue, all in Derry, are charged with taking part in an illegal procession on February 14, 2024 and in Harkin's case, February 17, in support of Palestine.

The case was previously adjourned to allow submissions to be made by the defence teams as regards the decision to prosecute.

At Derry Magistrates’ Court on Tuesday a prosecutor told the court all the submissions had been received and were being 'considered together'.

She said that the papers had to be finalised by various levels within the Public Prosecution Service before a decision could be made and asked for a two week adjournment.

District Judge Conor Heaney said the court expected that everything would be finalised in two weeks’ time and short of any agreement between the parties the court would move to fix a date for contest.

The case was adjourned until October 15 and all the defendants are currently on bail.

There was a small protest outside the Courthouse in support of the defendants with some protesters carrying Palestinian flags.