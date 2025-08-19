Judge warns man over bail conditions at Derry court

A man has been told at Derry Magistrate's Court that it was not up to him to decide which bail conditions he adheres to.

Aidan Martin Paul Doyle (39) of Bloomfield Park in Derry is currently on bail for a series of drug charges that are alleged to have occurred on April 2 this year.

He appeared in court on Tuesday for breaching his bail by not signing in the police station, and a curfew breach.

A police officer objected to Doyle being re-released as he said there had been several occasions when the defendant had failed to sign on appropriate dates and usually turned up later.

The officer said that police had on occasion called to Doyle's address and he had not presented himself at the door.

Defence solicitor Keith Kyle said that his client had an explanation for the bail breaches, and Deputy District Judge Noel Dunlop said he always seemed to have an excuse.

Mr Kyle said that his client was returning home on August 16 in time for his curfew and his car had overheated, causing him to be late.

He said that as regards signing on dates in August, Doyle was 'adamant ' he had signed on those days.

The solicitor added that while Doyle's bail compliance had 'not been perfect' he could be released again.

Judge Dunlop told Doyle it was not up to him which conditions he abides by, but he did re-release him on bail to appear again in court on September 29.