District Judge Barney McElholm has said that it is 'ludicrous' that the maximum sentence he can impose for possessing Pregablin with intent to supply is three months and that drug should be deemed a class A offence.

His comments came in the case involving a woman who admitted being concerned in the supply of Pregablin and possessing the drugs with intent to supply on August 12 2023.

The court heard that a young man died of a cardiac arrest after taking Pregablin and police inquiries led them to the defendant, who had been granted anonymity.

A search of her property was undertaken and six sheets of Pregablin were found.

The woman admitted that she supplied Pregablin to other people.

She claimed that she had people drinking in her flat and that they knew where she kept her Pregablin.

Defence counsel Stephen Mooney said that it would be “inappropriate not to reflect on the tragic death in the case”, which he said was “a practical example of the evil of drugs”.

Judge McElholm said that this was “a very difficult case”, adding that Pregablin was one of the most dangerous drugs out there.

He said that the drug should be seen as a class A drug and added that it was “ludicrous” that the maximum he could sentence the defendant to was three months.

He said that there were 'Just Stop Oil' protesters being jailed for four years.

The judge said that “one can't escape the fact a young man lost his life as a result of this defendant's activities”.

He said that the courts had to send out a message but added that his sentencing powers were “totally inadequate”.

He sentenced the woman to two months in custody.