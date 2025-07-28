A 20-year-old man with 45 previous convictions has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates Court charged with breaching his bail and burglary of a premises from which he is banned for life from entering.

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Frankie Lynn of Rockmills was charged with offences alleged to have occurred on July 25.

Police told the court that they were called by staff to Centra on Strand Road, with reports that Lynn was in the shop.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It was alleged that he had stolen items, breaching a lifetime ban that was put in place earlier this year.

Court

The court heard that Lynn had refused to accept the ban.

He also claimed to be unaware of the court order and answered no comment when asked about allegations.

He was last granted bail ten days ago and has 45 previous convictions, the court heard, including 15 for theft, and a number of suspended sentences.

Police objected to bail claiming he is a clear risk for reoffending.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that the burglary charge was essentially a 'glorified theft', adding that Lynn was a 'young man with various difficulties' who was 'trying to get his life back on track'.

Bail was refused. He will appear on August 12.