Man (20) charged with burglary of Derry Centra shop he is banned for life from entering
Frankie Lynn of Rockmills was charged with offences alleged to have occurred on July 25.
Police told the court that they were called by staff to Centra on Strand Road, with reports that Lynn was in the shop.
It was alleged that he had stolen items, breaching a lifetime ban that was put in place earlier this year.
The court heard that Lynn had refused to accept the ban.
He also claimed to be unaware of the court order and answered no comment when asked about allegations.
He was last granted bail ten days ago and has 45 previous convictions, the court heard, including 15 for theft, and a number of suspended sentences.
Police objected to bail claiming he is a clear risk for reoffending.
Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that the burglary charge was essentially a 'glorified theft', adding that Lynn was a 'young man with various difficulties' who was 'trying to get his life back on track'.
Bail was refused. He will appear on August 12.