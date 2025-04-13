Man (21) charged by police investigating 'hit-and-run' in Derry

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Police investigating a hit-and-run road traffic collision in Derry and other offences have charged a man to court.

The arrest followed a collision which occurred in the Culmore Road area of the city centre on Friday evening, April 11.

Police said that while serious injuries were not reported, two cars were damaged during the incident.

A PSNI spokesperson said that a 21-year-old man, who was alleged to have been driving the suspect vehicle, was detained and arrested by officers a short time later in the Racecourse Road area.

"He has since been charged with possession of a Class A controlled drug, driving while disqualified and using a motor vehicle without insurance.

"He was also charged with failing to stop where an accident has occurred causing injury, failing to remain where an accident occurred causing injury, and failing to report an accident whereby injury was caused," a PSNI spokesperson said.

The man was due to appear before the Magistrates’ Court in Derry on Monday, April 14.

As is usual procedure, the charges are reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.