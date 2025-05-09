Man (30) and woman (37) to appear in Derry Magistrates’ Court over theft charge
A man, aged 30 years old, and a woman aged 37 years old who have been charged with theft are set to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court on June 4, said the PSNI.
A spokesperson for the PSNI stated that the charges follow a report of items being stolen from commercial premises on the Strand Road Derry, on Wednesday May 7.
The PSNI spokesperson also added: “As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”