Man (30) and woman (37) to appear in Derry Magistrates’ Court over theft charge

By Jack Tibbetts
Published 9th May 2025, 10:37 BST
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com 
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Visit Shots! now
A man, aged 30 years old, and a woman aged 37 years old who have been charged with theft are set to appear before Derry Magistrates' Court on June 4, said the PSNI.

A spokesperson for the PSNI stated that the charges follow a report of items being stolen from commercial premises on the Strand Road Derry, on Wednesday May 7.

The PSNI spokesperson also added: “As is normal procedure, the charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.”

News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice