Man (30) due in court after suspected drugs seized in Strabane
Police have charged a man to court following a search of a property in the Bridge Street area of Strabane on Tuesday during which suspected drugs were seized.
The 30-year-old has been charged with possessing criminal property, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.
He is due before Strabane Magistrates Court sitting in Dungannon today, Wednesday.