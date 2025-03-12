PSNI.

Police have charged a man to court following a search of a property in the Bridge Street area of Strabane on Tuesday during which suspected drugs were seized.

The 30-year-old has been charged with possessing criminal property, possession of a Class A controlled drug, possession of a Class B controlled drug, possession of a Class A controlled drug with intent to supply, and possession of a Class B controlled drug with intent to supply.

He is due before Strabane Magistrates Court sitting in Dungannon today, Wednesday.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.