Police in Derry have charged a man to court with being concerned in the supply of a Class A controlled drug, and being concerned in an offer to supply a Class A controlled drug.

The charges were brought after a person was stopped and searched in the Bishop Street area of the city yesterday evening, Friday August 8.

The man, aged 37, is expected to appear before Derry’s Magistrates Court today, Saturday, August 9.

As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.

PSNI.

A PSNI spokesperson said: “A man aged in his 40s, who was arrested on suspicion of possession of a Class A controlled drug as a result of a follow-up search in the London Street area, remains in police custody at this time.”