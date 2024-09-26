Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Officers have charged a 38-year-old man with possessing a class A drug, possessing a class A drug with intent to supply, being concerned in the supply of a class A drug and resisting police.

He is due to appear at Derry Magistrates Court on Friday, September 27.

All charges will be reviewed by the PPS. The charges are in relation to the seizure of suspected class A drugs with an estimated street value of £39,000 following a detection by officers in the Waterside area on Wednesday.