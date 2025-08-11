Man (39) sentenced in Derry for trying to steal handbag at hotel and driving offences

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with a series of driving offences and the attempted theft of a handbag.

Muhammed Gaouaoui (39) of no fixed abode was charged with the driving offences on August 9, including driving while unfit.

The attempted theft occurred on June 28.

The court heard that a vehicle was observed being driven erratically in the Clon Elagh area.

The vehicle was seen to veer in and out and was being driven slowly.

A police officer was able to approach the vehicle on foot and remove the keys.

Gaouaoui was driving, and there was a strong smell of cannabis. He was then arrested.

On June 28 the defendant entered a hotel and attempted to steal a handbag from a guest but was stopped in the lobby.

The incident was captured on CCTV.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that the handbag offence was 'unsavoury and lousy'.

He said there was no record for the defendant.

District Judge Conor Heaney said Gaouaoui was a 'clear danger' to other road users.

Gaouaoui was fined £250, disqualified from driving for 12 months, and jailed for one month suspended for two years.