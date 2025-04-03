Man (41) charged with possessing a prohibited weapon due before Derry court
Police investigating an incident in the Strand Road area of Derry on Tuesday, April 1 have charged a man to court.
The 41-year-old man has been charged with two counts of common assault, possession of a prohibited weapon, and two counts of possessing an article with a blade or point in a public place.
He is due to appear before Derry Magistrates’ Court today, Thursday, April 3.
As is usual procedure, all charges will be reviewed by the Public Prosecution Service.