Man (43) appears in court charged in connection with Foyle Springs burglary in Derry

A man has been remanded in custody after he appeared before Derry Magistrate’s Court on various different charges in connection with a burglary at Gweebara Park in the Foyle Springs area of Derry at the weekend.

Kevin Quigley, with an address at Rosses Gate in the Waterside area of Derry, appeared before the city’s Magistrate’s Court charged with entering a house as a trespasser on Sunday last, April 6.

The 43 years old man was charged with stealing medication on this date, the court heard during the hearing on Monday.

Quigley was also charged with assaulting a man, occasioning him actual bodily harm, and with non-fatal strangulation on the same date.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075

He was further charged with the offence of grievous bodily harm on a female, again on the same date.

As well as the charges mentioned above, Quigley was also charged with criminal damage to a religious statue and a video doorbell, and he also faced two charges of possessing class C drugs.

A police officer from the Police Service of Northern Ireland connected the accused to the charges during the hearing at Derry Magistrate’s Court on Monday.

Representing Quigley in the case before the Magistrate’s Court, his defence solicitor Caoimhe McDaid told the court that there would not be a bail application lodged for him at this stage in the case.

Quigley was remanded in custody during the hearing.

He is due to appear back again before the court in Derry later this month, on April 28 this year.