Man (77) returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on historical sex offence charges

A 77-year-old man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a series of historical sex offence charges.

The man, who cannot be named in order to protect the identity of the alleged victim, appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at Derry Magistrate's Court.

He was charged with one count of attempted rape on dates between August 1 and November 11, 2000.

He also faced four counts of indecent assault against the same female on the same dates, one count of gross indecency towards a child and a charge of harassment on dates between March 5, 1999 and December 31, 2003.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

The man said he did not want to make any statement or call any witnesses at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on June 26 and released on bail.