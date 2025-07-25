Man accused of assaulting mother and sister before Derry court

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates Court charged with assaulting his mother and sister.

Sheagh Farrellly (20) of no fixed abode was charged with, between July 23 and 24, two counts of assault, criminal damage, possession of drugs, disorderly behavior, resisting police and assaulting police. He appeared before the Magistrate’s Court on Friday.

Police told the court they were initially called to Farelly's mother's address following reports of an ongoing domestic incident.

His mother said that Farrelly, who was on bail for an alleged incident involving his ex-partner, was drunk and in a 'bad place mentally' and had allegedly lunged at her before smashing a TV and games console.

His sister said that he also had a knife and allegedly threw a metal bar at her, the court heard.

Farrelly was gone by the time police arrived but was later located and cannabis was allegedly found on his person when he was searched.

While being arrested, Farelly allegedly began cursing at police and refused to stop when asked. He also allegedly caused an officer to suffer an arm injury.

When interviewed, he denied having the knife and said that the drugs were CBD.

Police objected to bail as they said he is at clear risk of breaching his conditions.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that Farrelly said the property that was damaged had been his own, adding that he had a limited record and that most of his offending occurred while he was still a youth.

Bail was granted and he will appear again on August 21.