Man accused of breaching bail by adding alleged injured party on Snapchat before court

A man who was claimed to have tried to contact the alleged injured party in his case by adding her on Snapchat has appeared at Derry Magistrate's Court.

Ryan Kular (37) of Elmvale appeared on Monday charged with breaching his bail by adding the alleged victim on Snapchat on September 6.

A police officer said that on July 10 the woman alleged she had woken up with the accused beside her bed.

She told police she was in fear of being assaulted and after a brief moment he left in a taxi.

The police officer said that the taxi company confirmed Kular had gone to the woman's street and the driver had waited for nine minutes for the defendant to return.

On September 6, police had occasion to speak to the woman and while doing so she had claimed Kular had added her on Snapchat, which was an alleged breach of his bail.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott asked had the officer had she seen evidence of the Snapchat post and she said she hadn't but other officers had.

The solicitor asked her had they gone to talk to the alleged victim after the defendant had made a complaint against her and the officer said she wasn't aware of that.

The solicitor said that there were 'two sides' to this case which involved a 'very short relationship'.

He said Kular would claim he had ended the relationship due to the woman's behaviour.

District Judge Conor Heaney said he would want a full hearing on the alleged breach, including evidence of the Snapchat breach and released Kular on bail to appear again on September 10.