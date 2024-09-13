Man accused of breaching restraining order by following partner and ‘shouting abuse’
Dylan Hemphill (28) of Hazeldene Drive in Coleraine appeared charged with the offences that were said to have occurred on September 11.
Hemphill was said to have turned up at the address of his former partner, despite having a restraining order preventing him from doing so.
He was also said to have followed her around the town shouting abuse at her.
Police objected to bail as they said there is a clear risk of reoffending.
An officer told the court that there are a number of other outstanding cases involving Hemphill and the same alleged victim.
Hemphill admitted to being at her address but denied following her, claiming that he had been with her all day without issue.
Defence solicitor Thomas McKeever claimed that the alleged victim had previously tried to have the restraining order lifted.
The hearing was adjourned until September 19 as police waited CCTV footage.