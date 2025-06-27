Man accused of damaging Housing Executive property remanded at Derry court

A man has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrate's Court charged with criminal damage to a Housing Executive property that has rendered it uninhabitable.

Kevin Quigley (46) of Kavanagh Court in Derry appeared charged with criminal damage to a property on January 15 this year.

A police officer connected the accused to the charge.

Defence solicitor Paddy McClay told the court that there was no bail application as there was no address.

He said that the property in question had been deemed 'unsafe' to live in by the Housing Executive so the defendant had nowhere to go.

Quigley was remanded in custody to appear again on July 24.