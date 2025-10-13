Man accused of driving dangerously on ‘heavily congested streets’ of Derry remanded in custody

A man with a criminal record both North and South has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates’ Court for allegedly driving dangerously on 'the heavily congested streets of the city'.

Martin Nicholls (45) of Patrick Street in Derry appeared charged with 11 driving offences including dangerous driving, driving under the influence and having no insurance and only a provisional licence.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

The court heard that on October 10 a police patrol was travelling on William Street when a car pulled out in front of them and drove off at speed.

While following the vehicle police did an insurance check and discovered there none had been purchased for the vehicle, the court was told.

At a roundabout at Eastway the car indicated to go one way and went the other way and police activated their lights and sirens to try and stop the vehicle which drove at speed along the Lone Moor Road, the court heard.

A police officer said the car turned a corner and when police followed they saw the vehicle had crashed into a parked car.

The driver was seen to walk off but was detained and found to be unsteady on his feet and there was a 'strong smell of cannabis', the court heard.

A subsequent breath test was negative but a drugs swab test indicated the presence of class A and class C drugs.

Initially the defendant refused to give his details but later did.

Bail was opposed as the defendant has 36 previous convictions in the Republic and 11 in the North and there are two live warrants in the South.

The police officer said that the defendant was a danger 'to himself, the public and other road users'.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley said that this was 'a bad driving case' .

He said Nicholls had lived in the North for eight years.

District Judge Conor Heaney said what concerned him was the fact the defendant had two previous convictions for dangerous driving.

He said Nicholls was accused of driving dangerously in a built up area and the offences 'could easily have involved injury to himself or other road users.'

Bail was refused and Nicholls was remanded in custody to appear again on October 30.