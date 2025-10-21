Man accused of drug offences remanded in custody in Derry

By Court Reporter
Published 21st Oct 2025, 13:24 BST
Bishop Street Courthouse
A man has been remanded in custody charged with drug offences.

Robert Rogan (40) of Crawford Court was charged with being concerned in the supply of class A drugs between October 21 and November 18 2024.

He was also charged with, between August and November 2024, being concerned in the supply of other drugs, and being concerned in the offer to supply class A and C drugs.

Defence solicitor Seamus Quigley aksed for Rogan to appear on November 10 so a bail application can be made then.

