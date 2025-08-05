Man accused of ‘evading police’ while facing domestic charges refused bail

A man who 'actively evaded police' for a week has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

Dean Booth (29) of Moyola Gardens in Castledawson had been charged with two sets of domestic offences, one directed at family members and the other against his former partner in June this year.

The court was told that he had been granted High Court bail on July 21 to an address outside the Magherafelt area and had been residing in Dungiven.

A police officer said police were told on July 30 that Booth was not at his address and this was the case again on July 31.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Police attended the residence and the householder withdrew the address.

On August 5 at 12.15am police attended an address in Dungannon after receiving an anonymous message and located Booth there.

Bail was opposed due to 'a clear risk of reoffending'.

A defence solicitor Ronan McCourt told the court that his client had intended to inform police of his new address in Dungannon.

He said the case could take some time to progress and asked for bail in the meantime.

The solicitor said Booth was aware he had been given a chance and hadn't taken it.

District Judge Conor Heaney said that he had no doubt the defendant had been warned of the importance of abiding by bail conditions.

He said that Booth had been evading police in a 'very deliberate and calculating way' and would have continued to do so if he had not been arrested.

Bail was refused and Booth was remanded in custody to appear again on August 6.