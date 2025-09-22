Man accused of making threats to kill, assault and abusive use of electronic network

A man has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court charged with making threats to kill, abusive use of an electronic network and assault causing actual bodily harm.

William Crerar Craig (40) of Market Street in Belfast was arrested on September 6 after police were called to an alleged assault in a Portrush hotel.

The injured party was said to be bleeding from the head and Craig, his former partner, was identified as a suspect.

Craig was said to have ‘jumped’ the injured party and punched and kicked him, a claim supported by a witness and CCTV, the court heard.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Bail was granted on conditions including no contact and that he was not to enter Derry.

The court heard that on September 21, Craig was again arrested after the same injured party reported he had received messages threatening to kill him and slit his throat.

It was said the two had met up for an overnight stay in a hotel.

Craig will appear again on October 16.