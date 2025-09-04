Man accused of non-fatal strangulation against a child to stand trial at Derry Crown Court

By Court Reporter
Published 4th Sep 2025, 12:05 BST
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a charge of non-fatal strangulation and other related charges.

Daniel Bradshaw of Moyola Drive in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Thursday.

The 30 year old was charged with non-fatal strangulation against a child on September 28 last year.

He was also charged with assaulting the same injured party occasioning actual bodily harm.

Derry Court House. DER2126GS - 075placeholder image
Bradshaw was also charged with criminal damage, cruelty to children and possessing drugs.

Those charges are also alleged to have occurred on the same date.

During the hearing on Thursday, it was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Bradshaw said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 1 and remanded in continuing custody.

