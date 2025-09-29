Man accused of non-fatal strangulation of sister receives bail

A man from Donegal whose 'instinctive reaction', a judge stated, seemed to be to grab his sister by the throat after an argument, has appeared at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

Eamonn Sweeney (53) with an address at Tooban, Burnfoot in County Donegal was charged with the non-fatal strangulation of his sister on September 28.

The court heard the alleged injured party reported to police that she had been assaulted by her brother in the carpark of a restaurant in the Waterside area.

She said there had been a family meal and an argument ensued between her and her brother, Sweeney.

Bishop Street Courthouse

The defendant was said to have 'stormed out' and then in the carpark he was said to have grabbed her by the throat and then pushed her to the ground before leaving the scene, the court was told.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said the defendant had no record whatsoever.

He said he would be residing in Donegal while the alleged injured party resided on the outskirts of Derry.

The solicitor said that the defendant's father was willing to provide a £2,000 cash surety.

District Judge Conor Heaney said that these were offences of 'the utmost seriousness'

He said that it appeared Sweeney's instinctive reaction was to grab the woman by the throat.

He told the defendant that he would release him on bail with a £2,000 cash surety and on condition that he was to have no contact whatsoever with his sister.

He is due to appear again on October 20.