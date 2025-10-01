Man accused of outraging public decency by engaging in sexual activity in Derry city centre

By The Newsroom
Published 1st Oct 2025, 11:49 BST
Updated 1st Oct 2025, 11:50 BST
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court charged with two counts of committing an act outraging public decency and obstruction of police.

John McDermott (34) of Briar Hill in Greysteel in north County Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry (PE) at Derry Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday morning.

The defendant was charged with committing an act of a 'lewd, obscene and disgusting nature' by engaging in sexual activity outside the Shipquay Hotel.

He was also charged with a similar offence in Bishop Street and both offences were said to have occurred on June 17, 2023.

It was accepted that there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

McDermott chose not to submit any statements at the hearing and he also declined to call any witnesses.

The defendant was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on October 20 and released on continuing bail.

