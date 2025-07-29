Man accused of perverting the course of justice returned for trial to Derry Crown Court

A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Caolan Moore (23) of Lislane Drive in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He faced one charge of perverting the course of justice on dates between April 30 2023 and May 24 2023 by making a false report to police that a vehicle had been stolen.

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Moore said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on September 23 and released on continuing bail.