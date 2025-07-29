Man accused of perverting the course of justice returned for trial to Derry Crown Court

By Court Reporter
Published 29th Jul 2025, 12:01 BST
A man has been returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on a charge of perverting the course of justice.

Caolan Moore (23) of Lislane Drive in Derry appeared at a Preliminary Enquiry at the local Magistrate's Court on Monday.

He faced one charge of perverting the course of justice on dates between April 30 2023 and May 24 2023 by making a false report to police that a vehicle had been stolen.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

It was accepted there was a case to answer and there were no contrary submissions.

Moore said he did not want to call any witnesses or make any statement at this stage.

He was returned for trial to Derry Crown Court on September 23 and released on continuing bail.

Related topics:Derry
News you can trust since 1772
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice