Man accused of ramming police vehicle in Derry refused bail

By Court Reporter
Published 29th Sep 2025, 11:54 BST
Updated 29th Sep 2025, 11:55 BST
A man who was allegedly driving dangerously in built up areas in the middle of the day and is accused of ramming a police vehicle has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

Micheal Weir (23) of Marianus Park in Derry was charged with, on September 27, dangerous driving, failing to stop for police, driving while under the influence of alcohol and assaulting police.

Weir was initially spotted while police were out on routine patrol. Recognizing him, they signalled for him to stop but he continued to drive on, the court heard on Monday.

While pursued by police, he proceeded to make a number of dangerous overtakes, forcing other drivers to move out of the way as he drove towards and then crossed the border, the court was told.

Bishop Street Courthouse

Police said they saw him driving again later that day on the Skeoge Link and once again signalled for him to stop.

When he again refused, a police vehicle attempted to force him but Weir collided, injuring an officer, the court heard.

Police noticed an overwhelming smell of intoxicating liquor and he eventually gave a reading of 82mgs when tested.

Police objected to bail as they said they believed he is at risk of reoffending and is a danger to the public, telling the court that he has fifteen previous convictions, including fourteen driving offences.

Defence solicitor Paddy MacDermott said that Weir had a 'limited record', with his last offence in 2020, adding that all his convictions occurred before he turned eighteen.

Bail was refused and he will appear again on October 1.

