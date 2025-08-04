Man accused of sexual assault and assault occasioning actual bodily harm refused bail

A bail application at Derry Magistrates’ Court heard on Monday how a woman was said to have been 'covered in blood' when police arrived at an address.

Darragh McGrath (19) of no fixed abode was applying for bail having been in custody since May this year.

McGrath was charged with assault occasioning actual bodily harm, assaulting police, sexual assault and common assault that were said to have occurred on May 10 this year.

Police were initially called to the scene of a reported theft by McGrath and the injured party but noticed no injuries.

Bishop Street Courthouse

An hour later, 999 was called from the same phone number and a female was said to be in distress with a male voice in the background.

Police went to the scene and spoke to the injured party and saw multiple facial injuries, the court heard. She was said to have told police to 'get him out' and they found McGrath in the bedroom.

McGrath was said to have tried to headbutt an officer and kicked another one.

McGrath was also alleged to have pulled down the injured party's trousers and allegedly refused to let her leave the flat.

When police arrived, they found her clothes to be covered in blood, the court was told.

Police objected to bail as McGrath has 119 previous convictions, including 33 since turning eighteen.

Defence barrister Stephen McNicholl said that the injured party was not co-operating with the prosecution in the case and asked that bail be granted to McGrath's father's address in England.

Bail was refused and he will appear again on September 1.