Man accused of sexual assault on 4-year-old child denied bail at Derry court

A man who a court in Derry was told had been the victim of a 'serious assault' by several men has appeared in court charged with sexual assault on a four-year-old girl.

Stephen Hargan (40) of Brookdale Park in Derry appeared charged with sexual assault on the child on July 16.

He was also charged with causing a child under 13 to engage in sexual activity on the same date.

A police officer connected the accused to the charges and opposed bail.

An application was made for the defendant to be granted anonymity but this was refused.

A police officer told the court that on July 17 the child's mother reported her daughter had been assaulted.

She said Hargan had been in her house and had gone to the bathroom where he stayed for 30 minutes.

The mother said that her daughter had told her that Hargan had come into her bedroom and had allegedly 'kicked' her on the bottom.

The police were told that the child had been wearing pants when she had gone to bed but these were missing the next morning and she claimed Hargan had told her not to tell her mother.

The court then heard that on July 18 ambulance staff contacted police to say that Hargan had been the victim of an assault causing him to have a broken kneecap and other injuries.

Hargan was arrested for the assault on the child.

The officer said that bail was opposed due to the risk of reoffending and also the risk of public disorder as well as the risk of interference with witnesses.

She said Hargan had 61 previous convictions and had a drug dependency.

The officer said he had accepted he couldn't stay in Derry and might just 'disappear' as he was under 'a serious threat'.

Defence counsel Stephen Chapman said that Hargan could be released to an address approved by the PSNI.

He said the defendant was completely denying the charges.

Deputy District Judge Brian Archer said Hargan had 'a very poor record' but not for sexual offences.

He said he was 'under serious threat' and there was a risk of reoffending and interference with witnesses.

Hargan was refused bail and remanded in custody to appear again on August 11.