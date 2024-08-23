Man accused of shouting ‘speak English, this is Ireland' at Romanian customers in Turkish barber shop in Derry refused bail
Cahill Seamus Doherty (47) of Brookview Glen, Eglinton, appeared charged with disorderly behaviour on August 22.
A police officer connected the accused to the charge and opposed bail.
He said police were called to a Turkish barber shop in the Diamond at 10am on August 22.
The owner told them Doherty had entered the premises and appeared intoxicated.
As the defendant was waiting two Romanians came in and began talking in their own language at which Doherty was said to have shouted 'speak English, this is Ireland'.
Shortly afterwards when two of the barbers began speaking in their native language Doherty was said to have shouted again about speaking English.
The officer said Doherty was currently on bail for an alleged racially motivated assault on a doctor in Altnagelvin Hospital on March 16.
Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending and the officer said the defendant had not addressed his alcohol issues.
Defence counsel Gráinne McAnaney said she accepted this was 'a difficult application' especially in light of the other charge.
She said he was 'vehemently denying' the charge and would claim it was 'banter'.
The barrister said Doherty had taken steps to tackle his alcohol issue and asked for bail with conditions.
Deputy District Judge Alan White said normally this type of case would warrant bail but this offence was allegedly committed while on bail for another racially motivated charge and a suspended sentence.
Doherty was remanded in custody to appear on September 19.