Bishop Street Courthouse

A man accused of shouting at two Romanians in a Turkish barber shop to 'speak English, this is Ireland' has been remanded in custody at Derry Magistrates’ Court.

Cahill Seamus Doherty (47) of Brookview Glen, Eglinton, appeared charged with disorderly behaviour on August 22.

A police officer connected the accused to the charge and opposed bail.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily Derry Journal Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derry Journal, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

He said police were called to a Turkish barber shop in the Diamond at 10am on August 22.

The owner told them Doherty had entered the premises and appeared intoxicated.

As the defendant was waiting two Romanians came in and began talking in their own language at which Doherty was said to have shouted 'speak English, this is Ireland'.

Shortly afterwards when two of the barbers began speaking in their native language Doherty was said to have shouted again about speaking English.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The officer said Doherty was currently on bail for an alleged racially motivated assault on a doctor in Altnagelvin Hospital on March 16.

Bail was opposed due to the risk of re-offending and the officer said the defendant had not addressed his alcohol issues.

Defence counsel Gráinne McAnaney said she accepted this was 'a difficult application' especially in light of the other charge.

She said he was 'vehemently denying' the charge and would claim it was 'banter'.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The barrister said Doherty had taken steps to tackle his alcohol issue and asked for bail with conditions.

Deputy District Judge Alan White said normally this type of case would warrant bail but this offence was allegedly committed while on bail for another racially motivated charge and a suspended sentence.

Doherty was remanded in custody to appear on September 19.